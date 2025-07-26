Secretary-General Urges Dialogue between Cambodia, Thailand

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the continuation of armed clashes at the border between Cambodia and Thailand since 24 July.

The Secretary-General condemns the tragic and unnecessary loss of lives, injuries to civilians and the damage to homes and infrastructure on both sides.

The Secretary-General urges both sides to immediately agree to a ceasefire and to address any issues through dialogue, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the dispute.

The Secretary-General remains available to assist in any efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute.