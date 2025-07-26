Marking Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Secretary-General Urges Inclusive Artificial Intelligence Development, Governance

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, observed on 9 August:

Indigenous Peoples are guardians of ancient knowledge, defenders of cultural heritage, stewards of biodiversity and essential to our shared future.

This year’s theme focuses on the risks and rewards of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Indigenous Peoples. AI can help preserve endangered languages and oral histories, map ancestral lands and amplify Indigenous wisdom to fight climate change.

But, without the meaningful participation of Indigenous Peoples, these same technologies risk perpetuating old patterns of exclusion, misrepresenting cultures and violating fundamental rights. We must ensure AI is developed and governed in ways that are inclusive, ethical and just.

That means removing barriers to new technologies for Indigenous Peoples, protecting their data sovereignty and intellectual-property rights and supporting their meaningful inclusion in the application of AI.

On this important day, let’s build a future where technology supports cultural preservation and Indigenous knowledge, protects rights and advances dignity — for today and generations to come.