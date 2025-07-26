Governing Artificial Intelligence a ‘Defining Test of International Cooperation’, Secretary-General Tells Conference

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-level Meeting on Global Artificial-Intelligence Governance in Shanghai, China, today:

I send warm greetings to the World Artificial Intelligence [AI] Conference and High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance. Thank you to the Government of China for hosting.

Artificial intelligence holds great promise for the Sustainable Development Goals. It can revolutionize education, medicine, climate action — and change lives.

But that promise remains out of reach for much of the world. As AI leaps forward, the divide between those with access and those without is widening.

We must create space for all nations to shape our AI future — grounded in science, guided by human rights and driven by solidarity.

I will soon present a report outlining innovative voluntary financing options to support AI capacity-building in developing countries.

I also support ongoing efforts at the United Nations to establish an International Independent Scientific Panel and a Global Dialogue on AI Governance. Both these initiatives are essential to inclusive and informed cooperation.

AI governance will be a defining test of international cooperation. Let us meet that test — and build a future where AI works for everyone, everywhere.

Thank you.