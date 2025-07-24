China-European Union Commitment to Strengthen Cooperation Critical to Ensure Upcoming Climate Change Conference Represents ‘Major Turning Point’, Secretary-General Says

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the commitment of China and the European Union to strengthen cooperation on climate change and drive the global just transition. As two of the world’s largest economies, the Secretary-General believes it is critical that China and the European Union continue to work together to ensure that the Thirtieth Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in Brazil represents a major turning point in the global effort to address the climate crisis.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call to all Group of Twenty (G20) countries to present 2035 NDCs that are economy-wide, cover all emissions, align with the 1.5-degree goal and define a credible pathway to transition away from fossil fuels as agreed at the First Global Stocktake.