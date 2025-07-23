Secretary-General Welcomes International Court of Justice’s Historic Advisory Opinion as Victory for Our Planet, Climate Justice

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice:

I welcome that the International Court of Justice has issued its historic advisory opinion.

They made clear that all States are obligated under international law to protect the global climate system. This is a victory for our planet, for climate justice and for the power of young people to make a difference.

Young Pacific Islanders initiated this call for humanity to the world. And the world must respond.

As the International Court of Justice has laid out today, the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement must be the basis of all climate policies under the current climate change treaty regime.