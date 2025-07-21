New Evacuation Order Limits UN’s Ability to Deliver Aid in Gaza, Secretary-General warns

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is appalled by the accelerating breakdown of humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where the last lifelines keeping people alive are collapsing.

He deplores the growing reports of children and adults suffering from malnutrition.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the ongoing violence, including the shooting, killing and injuring of people attempting to get food for their families.

Civilians must be protected and respected, and they must never be targeted. The population in Gaza remains gravely undersupplied with the basic necessities of life.

Israel has the obligation to allow and facilitate by all the means at its disposal the humanitarian relief provided by the United Nations and by other humanitarian organizations.

The Secretary-General notes that the intensification of hostilities in recent days comes as the humanitarian system is being impeded, undermined and endangered.

A new evacuation order in parts of Deir al Balah — home to tens of thousands — pushes people into more desperate conditions and further displacement and restricts the United Nations’ ability to deliver life-saving aid. UN staff remain in Deir al Balah, and two UN guesthouses have been struck, despite parties having been informed of the locations of UN premises, which are inviolable. These locations — as with all civilian sites — must be protected, regardless of evacuation orders.

The Secretary-General reiterates his urgent call for the protection of civilians, including humanitarian personnel, and for the provision of essential resources to ensure their survival.

He once again calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The UN stands ready to significantly scale up our humanitarian operations. The time for a ceasefire is now.