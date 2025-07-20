Secretary-General Welcomes Shared Commitments by Government, M23 towards Peace in Democratic Republic of Congo

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the signature of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Alliance Fleuve Congo/Mouvement du 23 Mars (AFC/M23) in Doha. He commends this important step, which opens a pathway toward lasting peace, security and the return of displaced persons and refugees.

The Secretary-General urges all parties to ensure the swift implementation of the commitments undertaken and expresses his appreciation to the State of Qatar for its facilitation of this process.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting efforts toward peace, protection of civilians and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in close collaboration with national authorities, regional and international partners.