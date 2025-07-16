Alarmed by Escalating Violence in Suweida, Syria, Secretary-General Calls for Immediate De-escalation of Situation

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is alarmed by the continued escalation of violence in Suweida, a Druze-majority area, which has reportedly claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including civilians, and injured and displaced many more.

He unequivocally condemns all violence against civilians, including reports of arbitrary killings and acts that fan the flames of sectarian tensions and rob the people of Syria of their opportunity for peace and reconciliation after 14 years of brutal conflict.

He extends his heartfelt condolences to all Syrians and reiterates his call for an immediate de-escalation of violence and urgent measures to restore calm and facilitate humanitarian access.

The Secretary-General takes note of the statement by the Office of the Presidency condemning the violations and committing to investigating and holding to account those responsible for them. He reiterates his appeal for the transparency of the process.

The Secretary-General further condemns Israel’s escalatory air strikes on Suweida, Daraa and in the centre of Damascus, as well as reports of the Israel Defense Forces’ redeployment of forces in the Golan. He calls for an immediate cessation of all violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and for respect for the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

The Secretary-General reiterates that it is imperative to support a credible, orderly and inclusive political transition in Syria in line with the key principles of Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).