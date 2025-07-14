Saddened by Passing of Muhammadu Buhari, Secretary-General Praises Former Nigerian President’s Key Role Promoting Regional Peace, Security in West Africa

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

During his tenure, President Buhari demonstrated a deep commitment to the sovereignty, stability and development of his country. He also played a key role in promoting regional peace and security in West Africa and the Lake Chad Basin. He was also a strong advocate for multilateral and regional cooperation.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to his family, the Government, and the people of Nigeria during this time of national mourning.