Press Conference by Secretary-General António Guterres at United Nations Headquarters

Following is a transcript of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ press conference to launch the 2025 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Report, in New York today:

Dear members of the media,

Today, we launch the Sustainable Development Goals Report 2025. Under-Secretary-General Li will go through the details. But allow me to kick things off.

We are now 10 years into our collective journey toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Report is a snapshot of where we stand today. Since 2015, millions more people have gained access to electricity, clean cooking and the Internet. Social protection now reaches over half the world’s population — a significant increase from just a decade ago. Access to education has continued to increase and more girls are staying in school. Child marriage is declining. Renewable energy capacity is growing, with developing countries leading the way. And women’s representation is rising — across governments, businesses and societies.

These gains show that investments in development and inclusion yield results. But let’s be clear: we are not where we need to be. Only 35 per cent of SDG targets are on track or making moderate progress. Nearly half are moving too slowly. And 18 per cent are going in reverse. We are in a global development emergency. An emergency measured in the over 800 million people still living in extreme poverty. In intensifying climate impacts. And in relentless debt service, draining the resources that countries need to invest in their people.

We must also recognize the deep linkages between underdevelopment and conflicts. That’s why we must keep working for peace in the Middle East. We need an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate release of all hostages and unimpeded humanitarian access as a first step to achieve the two-State solution. We need the ceasefire between Iran and Israel to hold. We need a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter, international law and UN resolutions. We need an end to the horror and bloodshed in Sudan. From the DRC to Somalia, from the Sahel to Myanmar, we know that sustainable peace requires sustainable development.

In the face of these challenges, the Report we are launching today points the way to progress. Transformational pathways — in food, energy, digital access, education, jobs and climate — are our road map. Progress in one area can multiply progress across all of them. But we must move faster, and we must move together.

That means advancing affordable, quality healthcare for all. Investing in women and girls as a central driver of progress. Focusing on quality education and creating decent jobs and economic opportunities that leave no one behind. Closing the digital divide and ensuring that technologies like artificial intelligence are used responsibly and inclusively. And it means recognizing a fundamental fact. Progress is impossible without unlocking financing at scale.

The recent Sevilla Commitment reflected a commitment to get the engine of development revving again. Through reform of the international financial architecture, real action on debt relief and tripling the lending capacity of multilateral development banks so countries can better access capital at scale and at a reasonable cost. We have more opportunities to drive these priorities forward — from the High-Level Political Forum to the Second Food Systems Stocktake Summit to the World Social Summit and more. We must maximize these moments for real commitments — and real delivery.

Today’s Report shows that the Sustainable Development Goals are still within reach. But only if we act — with urgency, unity and unwavering resolve.

It’s a pleasure to be with you again and I will give the floor to my dear colleague Li.

Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs:

As the Secretary-General noted, we stand at a very defining moment. This Report of 2025 serves as both our compass and call to action, providing the critical evidence needed to guide discussions at the HLPF and beyond.

The data reveals in the Report a story of remarkable progress alongside turbulent challenges. Over the past decade, we have seen the following tangible victories:

New HIV infections have decreased by nearly 40 per cent since 2010.

Malaria prevention efforts have saved more than 12 million lives since 2000.

[54] countries have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease.

An additional 110 million children have enrolled in school since 2015.

Access to electricity has reached 92 per cent of the global population, with 45 countries achieving universal electricity access in the past decade.

Internet use has increased by 70 per cent — reaching 68 per cent today globally.

These are not mere statistics; they are the stories of lives transformed — more children in school, more families protected and more communities empowered.

However, the Report also lays bare a harsh reality: a challenging global context is stalling progress. Conflicts are escalating, temperatures are breaking records and debt burdens are rising, while developing countries face an annual $4 trillion SDG financing gap.

The world is not moving fast enough to achieve the SDGs amid overlapping crises. Just to share some sobering facts from the Report:

Over 800 million people remain trapped in extreme poverty.

Billions of people lack access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene.

Women continue to devote 2.5 times as many hours to unpaid domestic and care work as men.

Climate change is accelerating, with 2024 marking the hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-industrial levels.

Low- and middle-income countries faced record-high debt servicing costs of $1.4 trillion in 2023.

Despite these monumental challenges, the path forward is clear. In the Report, it shows that progress is possible if we scale up solutions and build on hard-won gains. We must focus our efforts on six key transitions that represent our most promising levers for systemic change. Recent global events such as UNOC3 and FFD4 have demonstrated a renewed spirit and commitment to collective action. Let us seize this moment to recommit, to act decisively and deliver on our promise.

Thank you.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman: Edie, please.

Question: Thank you very much, Mr. Secretary-General, on behalf of the United Nations Correspondence Association for doing this briefing. As you well know, my name is Edith Lederer from the Associated Press. You said that there had been progress on 35 per cent of the SDG targets, but which, if any, of the 17 SDG Goals are on target to be achieved by 2030? And if I may, what is your reaction to President Trump saying just an hour or two ago that if there is no peace deal in Ukraine in the next 50 days, he will impose biting sanctions on Russia. And I think we also would all like to know what, if any, role the UN is being asked to play if there is a new ceasefire in Gaza?

Thank you.

Secretary-General: There are many different questions. [laughing] First, there are only 35 per cent of the Goals that are on target. But that means that 35 per cent of the Goals are on target, and some are extremely important. Extreme poverty has reduced. Child mortality and women’s mortality have dramatically reduced, and the access of girls to education and, in general, the access to education has substantially increased. So, if there were no Sustainable Development Goals, many of these achievements would never have been reached, because the Sustainable Development Goals have created a framework in which Governments and other entities could be united to deliver on some of the key priorities of development in today’s world. So, the Sustainable Development Goals are a success already because at least one third of them are achieving the results that were determined.

Now, but why is it not the same everywhere? Where are the obstacles? Let’s be clear. There is something fundamentally wrong in the structure of the economic and financial architecture and in the way it operates to the detriment of developing countries. And this has nothing to do with the Sustainable Development Goals. The Sustainable Development Goals are objectives to improve the living conditions of everybody. The problem is that the Sustainable Development Goals do not include the instruments that would be necessary to make them happen. And that is why we have been strongly insisting for the need to deep reforms in the international financial architecture, and I would say, in the rules of the global economy, in order to make sure that it is possible for countries that are drowning in debt, for countries that have no access to concessional funding, for countries that are marginalized in international trade. We need those reforms to create the conditions for those countries to implement the Sustainable Development Goals.

So, I think that the discussion is not whether or not we have reached enough. The discussion is what are the roots in the injustices and inequalities of our global economic and financial system that make it so difficult to implement things that everybody will recognize are the things that are needed for us to live with dignity.

The second question that you have asked is about the sanctions. I would say that what we absolutely need is to have an immediate ceasefire and to have an immediate ceasefire paving the way for a political solution and the political solution based on the Charter, on international law and on the different resolutions of the bodies of the UN. Whatever can contribute to these objectives will, of course, be important if it is done in line with international law.

Question: And on Gaza…

Secretary-General: Gaza is horrific. We all condemned the horrible, terrible, attacks of Hamas, but what we are witnessing in Gaza is a level of death and destruction that has no parallel in recent times. And it is something that undermines, I would say, undermines the most basic conditions of human dignity for the population of Gaza, independently of the enormous suffering that they are having.

We absolutely need a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. And I hope that the parties are able to overcome, both parties are able to overcome the difficulties that they still find for that ceasefire to take place. But the ceasefire is not enough. It is essential that that ceasefire leads to a solution, and that solution can only be possible if both Palestinians and Israelis can have a State where they can exercise their rights. The idea, and that is why we are going to have in July, one conference on the two-State solution, the idea that it would be possible to have 5 million people inside a country, in their own lands, without any rights is something that is totally against humanity and totally against international law.

Spokesman: Sherwin Bryce-Pease.

Question: Secretary-General, Sherwin Bryce-Pease, South African Broadcasting. What is your estimation, sir, of the impact of the decisions by the United States in recent months to withdraw from various development-related initiatives, including climate finance and the recent financing for development conference that you referred to in Sevilla. Its rejection, also, of increased lending by development banks in particular, essentially pushing back at the reforms you are seeking to achieve in terms of the restructuring of the global financial institutions? How are you going to fill the gaps that are going to be left by the United States’ withdrawal from these initiatives?

Thank you.

Secretary-General: The problem is not the presence or not presence in international meetings. The question is that, obviously, we need in an international economic and financial system that is fundamentally wrong and unfair, we need reforms. And to put obstacles to those reforms is indeed something that is extremely negative. And I hope that the countries that lead the global economy, the G7 countries, understand that it is better to lead the reforms of a system today than to wait and one day suffer the reforms of the system that will become inevitable.

Spokesman: Dezhi?

Question: Secretary-General, Xu Dezhi, China Central Television. A similar question with Sherwin. We know that Trump Administration now reversed multiple policies, it’s not only just the international financial institution. It’s also about the clean energy policy. It’s about its tariffs to bring instability of the world economy. How much impact would that be to the SDGs? And given the fact this is only the first year of this Administration, you will have four years, how would, how should other countries to do to achieve the SDGs?

Thank you.

Secretary-General: Well first of all, about clean energy, I think that independently of the will of the Government of any country and in particular, the United States, we are witnessing irreversible movements towards the hegemonic role of renewables. This is moving at a speed that nobody could forecast just a few months ago. And the truth is that even in the United States, you have a number of states that are moving forward very strongly, and you have the private sector that makes their accounts and sees where profits are. And today, the cheapest energy is renewable. And so, you are not intelligent if you invest in more expensive forms of energy or if you invest in things that will be stranded in the near future. So, I am pretty confident that the realities of the global economy will make any attempt to slow down the process ineffective. And I’m optimistic about the capacity of renewable energy to very quickly assume a leading role in the global economy.

About trade, it is clear that any trade war is something in which nobody wins. Everybody loses. And so, I strongly believe that it is absolutely essential to avoid trade wars. And we don’t know yet what is going to happen. Many things are changing every day, but I hope we come to the end of this with a rational global trade system.

Spokesman: Thank you, Pam, and then we’ll have to go.

Question: Thank you very much for a somewhat grim Report, but an optimistic view of it. Pamela Falk from US News and World Report. So, a big picture question. The Pew Charitable Trust, other organizations, look at the UN and favourability around the world. And although it’s still positive, it’s trending downward. What can you do, particularly since global goals like nutrition that overlaps two SDGs, people at the N4D [Nutrition for Development] is looking for private sector funds, clusters of countries. Is that the new multilateralism? And what can you do to bring up the favourability of the UN?

Thank you.

Secretary-General: What we are witnessing in the world today is a progressive trend for a multipolar world. You see the emerging economies growing at a faster rate than developed countries. We can talk about China, but we can talk about India, we can talk about Indonesia, we can talk about so many other countries. So, the global economic relations are changing, and we see a trend more and more for these different entities to network. And in that networking, multipolarity will tend to strengthen multilateralism. So, I’m very optimistic about the future of multilateralism because I’m seeing that every single day, there is a bit more equilibrium in international relations. Every single day, we move a little bit more to multipolarity. And at every single day, we are heading into a direction that, because multipolarity by itself requires multilateralism, we are heading into a direction in which the present trends and the present attacks and the present, I would say, forms of undermining multilateralism, will inevitably fail.

Spokesman: Thank you very much. We need to let our guests go.