Secretary-General Welcomes Adoption of Final Report of Open-ended Working Group on Security, Use of Information and Communications Technologies

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the consensus adoption of the final report of the Open-ended working group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies (ICTs) 2021-2025, marking the conclusion of four years of steady efforts to safeguard the peace and security of the ICT domain.

The Secretary-General expresses his sincere appreciation to Burhan Gafoor (Singapore), Chair of the Open-ended working group, for his tireless efforts and leadership.

He congratulates the Open-ended working group on its many concrete achievements, which demonstrate that even in the most challenging international security environment, collective action is still possible.

He welcomes, in particular, the agreement to establish a new “Global Mechanism on developments in the field of ICTs in the context of international security and advancing responsible State behaviour in the use of ICTs”.

The Secretary-General now calls upon all States to work together through the Global Mechanism to tackle digital risks and ensure these technologies are leveraged for good.