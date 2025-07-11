Secretary-General, at Population Award Ceremony, Honours Indian Women’s Rights Activist, International Union for Scientific Study of Population

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks, delivered by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director Natalia Kanem, to the UNFPA Award ceremony in New York today:

I am pleased to represent the Secretary-General at this important celebration. I will now read his remarks.

I am honoured to share a message of profound respect and heartfelt congratulations to this year’s laureates of the United Nations Population Award.

The work we celebrate today — from advancing population science to protecting reproductive rights — is central to sustainable development. Because when every person can make informed decisions about their body and their future, we unlock opportunities, strengthen communities and accelerate progress for all.

I thank Dr. Natalia Kanem for her dedication and leadership, as Secretary of the United Nations Population Award Committee and Executive Director of UNFPA. I also salute the Chair, Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf, of Mauritania, along with the committee members, for selecting this year’s honourees.

In the individual category, we celebrate Dr. Varsha Deshpande of India.

In a village in Maharashtra, young girls once faced futures decided for them: child marriage; no education; no choice. But Varsha Deshpande stood up and said no.

For over 30 years, she has been a force for change. Preventing hundreds of child marriages. Providing legal aid to over 10,000 women. And transforming the simple phrase “Lek Ladki Abhiyan”, “the cherished girl child”, into a movement of hope.

Halfway around the world in France, the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population has spent nearly a century bridging the gap between data and dignity.

Every four years, they gather global experts to take a deep look at some of our most pressing population challenges, including migration, ageing societies and climate displacement.

The International Union for the Scientific Study of Population ensures lives are not only counted — but understood and supported.

On behalf of the Secretary-General and the United Nations, congratulations.

We are all inspired by the work of today’s honourees and the future they help to shape. A future of dignity, equality and opportunity, for every woman, every child and every person, everywhere.