We Must Close Digital Divide So Every Young Person Can Reach Their Full Potential, Says Secretary-General, in Message for Youth Skills Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Youth Skills Day, observed on 15 July:

On this World Youth Skills Day, we recognize that skills not just tools — they are engines of empowerment and opportunity.

From traditional knowledge to creative arts to community leadership, a diverse range of skills enable young people to shape their futures and build more inclusive, peaceful and sustainable societies.

This year’s theme rightly highlights the growing importance of digital and artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

From basic digital literacy to advanced data science, these capabilities are ever more vital for young people to thrive in today’s world — and lead in tomorrow’s.

But, opportunity must be universal. We must close the digital divide — so that every young person — regardless of gender, geography or background — can reach their full potential.

Digital education must be human-centred, nurturing not only technical ability, but also creativity, critical thinking and compassion.

And as AI reshapes our world, young people must be seen not just as learners — but as co-creators of a fairer digital future.

Let’s do our part to equip every young person with the skills for the digital age.