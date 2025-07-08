Power to End Poverty, Inequality ‘Is in All Our Hands’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for Nelson Mandela International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the Nelson Mandela International Day, observed on 18 July:

Nelson Mandela’s extraordinary life showed how one person can transform oppression, struggle and subjugation into reconciliation, social justice and unity.

Just as Madiba’s life was a triumph of the human spirit, his legacy is a call to rekindle our global commitment to peace, justice and human dignity.

This year’s theme reminds us that the power to end poverty and inequality is in all our hands.

Mandela believed in the power of collective, grassroots action. He knew that ordinary people could bend the arc of history, and that lasting change started not in capitals and boardrooms, but in neighbourhoods and communities.

Mandela’s life of service and progress continues to inspire our own efforts at the United Nations, as we celebrate our eightieth anniversary.

On this important day, and every day, let us all be guided by Madiba’s lifelong commitment to freedom, justice, equality and the rights that belong to every person on earth.