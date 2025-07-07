Secretary-General Saddened by Loss of Life Caused by Floods in United States

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life, notably of a large number of children, caused by the recent floods in Texas, which struck during what should have been a time of celebration over the holiday weekend.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expresses his solidarity with all those impacted, the people of Texas and the Government of the United States.