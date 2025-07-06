‘Artificial Intelligence Needs a Multilateral Response Grounded in Equity, Human Rights’, Stresses Secretary-General, in Remarks to BRICS Summit

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the BRICS [Brazil, Russian Federation, India, China and South Africa] Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, today:

Prezado Presidente Lula, muito obrigado pelo seu amável convite e pela sua hospitalidade tão amiga.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping economies and societies. The fundamental test is how wisely we will guide this transformation. How we minimize the risks and maximize the potential for good.

I am particularly concerned with the weaponization of AI, in a world where peace is more necessary than ever.

Peace in Palestine, based on building the two-State solution, starting by an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, free and unimpeded humanitarian aid delivery, and the ending of the crippling annexation and violence in the West Bank.

A just and sustainable peace in Ukraine, in line with the Charter of the United Nations, international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Silencing the guns in Sudan, where civilians have also suffered too much. And the list goes on, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Somalia, from the Sahel to Myanmar.

Artificial intelligence needs a multilateral response grounded in equity and human rights.

The Pact for the Future, approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations, calls for a new architecture of trust and cooperation — starting with the establishment by the UN of an independent international scientific panel on artificial intelligence.

This panel should provide impartial, evidence-based guidance available to all Member States.

The Pact also calls for a periodic global dialogue on AI within the UN, with all the Member States and relevant stakeholders.

AI can’t be a club of the few, but must benefit all, and in particular developing countries, which must have a real voice in global AI governance.

I will also soon present a report outlining innovative voluntary financing options to support AI capacity-building in developing countries, and I urge the BRICS’ support and your support for these efforts.

But we cannot govern AI effectively — and fairly — without confronting deeper, structural imbalances in our global system.

We are in a multipolar era. Power relations are shifting.

A multipolar world requires multilateral governance — with global institutions tuned for the times, in particular the Security Council and the international financial architecture. They were designed for a bygone age, a bygone world, with a bygone system of power relations. The reform of the Security Council is crucial.

The message from the Financing for Development Conference last week in Sevilla was clear: Ensuring that developing countries have a greater participation in global economic governance and its institutions; putting into place an effective debt restructuring mechanism; and tripling the lending capacity of multilateral development banks, in particular, with concessional funding and in local currencies.

All this is crucial for countries, especially in the Global South — to bridge the digital divide and fully harness artificial intelligence’s potential, making AI a powerful driver for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

At a time when multilateralism is being undermined, let us remind the world that cooperation is humanity’s greatest innovation. That begins with trust, and trust begins with all countries respecting international law without exceptions.

Let us rise to this moment — and reform and modernize multilateralism, including the UN and all the systems and institutions to make it work for everyone, everywhere.