Congratulating Cabo Verde on Fiftieth Anniversary, Secretary-General Recognizes Its ‘History Marked by Pain, Injustice, But Also by Solidarity’

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks, delivered by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, at the fiftieth anniversary of Cabo Verde and the fiftieth anniversary of its partnership with the United Nations, in Praia today:

I am happy to be with you today on behalf of the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and I thank the Government and the people of Cabo Verde for your warm welcome and hospitality. I am honoured to deliver his remarks on this historic occasion.

It is with deep emotion that I send these words to a country I hold close to my heart. As Secretary-General of the United Nations, as former Prime Minister of Portugal and as a long-time friend, I am honoured to mark this fiftieth anniversary of Cabo Verdean independence and partnership with the United Nations.

Cabo Verde has shaped my conscience and conviction. And I celebrate with you the enduring spirit of the povo cabo-verdiano — a people whose determination has long outshone the constraints of geography.

The story of Cabo Verde is a story of freedom reclaimed. On 5 July 1975, the world bore witness to the birth of a new republic.

After centuries of colonial rule, the people of Cabo Verde — together with their brothers and sisters in Guinea-Bissau — rose up to demand self-determination.

As a Portuguese citizen, I cannot speak of Cabo Verde without acknowledging the deep and complex history we share — a history marked by pain, injustice, but also by solidarity.

I carry with me the memory of walking through the gates of the former Tarrafal concentration camp — in the company of Edmundo Pedro and Sérgio Vilarigues, who had endured its horrors. Their stories of suffering and resistance are etched into my memory.

Today, we honour so many heroes of that struggle — heroes like Amílcar Cabral. Receiving the Order of Amílcar Cabral by Prime Minister Carlos Veiga remains one of the greatest honours of my life.

From the beginning, Cabo Verde chose the harder path: Stability over strife. Dialogue over division. The peaceful transition to independence, the embrace of democracy and good governance. A model that endures.

Cabo Verde is also a wonder of geography. Ten volcanic islands scattered across the Atlantic, bound by morabeza — that singular warmth and grace that define the Cabo Verdean soul.

But, it is the people who truly set Cabo Verde apart. A culture that is at once rooted and global, melancholic and joyful.

This nation gave the world morna — a music of sodade, of longing for home across distant seas. It brought us the timeless voice of Cesária Évora, who sang from Mindelo to the world — and made every listener feel a little closer to Cabo Verde.

When Cabo Verde gained independence, many may have doubted. Yet, five decades later, you stand as a middle-income country and a champion of peace and equality.

As Prime Minister of Portugal, I had the privilege of working closely with Cabo Verde to deepen our cooperation. I recall with pride the signing of the Acordo de Cooperação Cambial — a monetary agreement that was more than a technical arrangement.

It was a bridge between our economies, a symbol of trust and a recognition of Cabo Verde's growing role on the global stage. And through it all, you have remained true to your values.

Welcoming migrants, upholding the rule of law and staying true to the principles of solidarity and open cooperation. I saw these values in action during my last visit.

At the port of Mindelo, I watched the sails of the Ocean Race rise against the horizon — a striking reminder of Cabo Verde’s openness, resolve and connection to the wider world.

What stayed with me was not just the race, but the spirit onshore — young people learning, communities coming together, leaders thinking boldly about the future. It reinforced what I have always felt: Cabo Verde is not just navigating the tides of change — it is helping to chart the course.

And the United Nations has been honoured to journey with you. From the earliest development plans — schools, health systems and social protection, to our shared work on food security, disaster resilience and democratic institutions.

From supporting the graduation from least developed country status, to cooperating on climate action, ocean conservation, biodiversity protection, renewable energy. And advancing the multidimensional vulnerability index — a vital tool to reflect the unique challenges of small island developing countries.

Together, we are exploring new frontiers: the blue economy, digital inclusion and diaspora engagement. And today, as we celebrate your past, we also recommit to your future. A future shaped by resolve. Cabo Verde knows, more than most, the realities of climate change. Rising seas, droughts, external shocks.

Your location also brings higher costs — for transport, for energy, for resilience. But, you have turned water scarcity into a frontier of innovation.

You are building climate resilience in your infrastructure and communities. You are expanding clean energy. You are leading on marine conservation. And as co-lead of the Small Island Developing States Coalition for Nature, you are rallying global action to protect our planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems.

You are showing the world that ocean stewardship is a responsibility. And the world must match your determination with support — through climate finance, technology and fairer systems for small island developing States.

Fifty years ago, Cabo Verde was born into freedom. Today, it moves boldly into the future with ambitious plans grounded in the Sustainable Development Goals; with innovation in the blue economy, biodiversity and climate resilience; with empowered youth and inclusive growth; with leadership in regional affairs — from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the African Union; and with more regional integration — taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The people of Cabo Verde understand what it means to struggle — and to overcome. To the povo cabo-verdiano, in every island and across the ocean: This celebration belongs to you.

As Secretary-General of the United Nations, I salute your journey. As a friend, I rejoice in this moment and celebrate with you. As a citizen of the world, I thank you — for your example, your partnership, your promise.

May Cabo Verde forever shine: As a light in the Atlantic. A bridge between continents. A country of hope and dreams. Parabéns, Cabo Verde. Long live the republic. Long live your journey. Long live your future. Obrigado.