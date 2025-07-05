Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Russian Federation’s Latest Large-scale Drone, Missile Attacks on Ukraine

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the latest series of large-scale drone and missile attacks by the Russian Federation, reportedly the largest in over three years of war. These strikes disrupted the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, once again underlining the ongoing risks to nuclear safety.

The Secretary-General is alarmed by this dangerous escalation and the growing number of civilian casualties. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law and must stop immediately.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace, in line with the Charter of the United Nations, international law and relevant UN resolutions.