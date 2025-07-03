Secretary-General Appalled by Deepening Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza, Renews Call for Permanent Ceasefire, Release of All Hostages

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is appalled by the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Multiple attacks in recent days hitting sites hosting displaced people and people trying to access food have killed and injured scores of Palestinians. The Secretary-General strongly condemns the loss of civilian life.

In just one day this week, orders to relocate forced nearly 30,000 people to flee, yet again, with no safe place to go and clearly inadequate supplies of shelter, food, medicine or water.

International humanitarian law is unambiguous: civilians must be respected and protected and the needs of the population must be met.

With no fuel having entered Gaza in more than 17 weeks, the Secretary-General is gravely concerned that the last lifelines for survival are being cut off. Without an urgent influx of fuel, incubators will shut down, ambulances will be unable to reach the injured and sick, and water cannot be purified. The delivery by the United Nations and partners of what little of our life-saving humanitarian aid is left in Gaza will also grind to a halt.

He once again calls for full, safe and sustained humanitarian access so aid can reach people who have been deprived of the basics of life for far too long. The UN has a clear and proven plan, rooted in the humanitarian principles, to get vital assistance to civilians — safely and at scale, wherever they are.

The Secretary-General reiterates that all parties must uphold their obligations under international law. He renews his call for an immediate permanent ceasefire and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.