‘Let Memory of Srebrenica Strengthen Our Resolve’, Serve as Call to Vigilance, Action, Says Secretary-General, in Message for World Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica, observed on 11 July:

Today marks the thirtieth anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica — the worst atrocity on European soil since the Second World War.

In July 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were systematically murdered. Thousands of women, children and older persons were forcibly displaced, their lives forever shattered. The intention was the elimination of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica.

We remember the victims and honour the courage of the survivors — including the Mothers of Srebrenica, whose tireless pursuit of justice ensured that the genocide was recognized in both law and history.

This day is not only a moment of reflection. It is a call to vigilance and action.

At a time when hate speech, denial and division are gaining ground, we must stand firm for truth and justice. We must detect early warning signs and respond before violence takes hold. We must respect international law, defend human rights, uphold the dignity of every individual, and invest in reconciliation and peace.

Let the memory of Srebrenica strengthen our resolve, so that “never again” truly means never again.