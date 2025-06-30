All Have Right to Make Informed Choices, Secretary-General Says on World Population Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Population Day, observed on 11 July:

On this World Population Day, we celebrate the potential and promise of the largest youth generation ever.

They are not only shaping our future; they are demanding one that is just, inclusive, and sustainable.

The theme — “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world” — reaffirms the promise of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development: that every person has the right to make informed choices about their lives and futures.

Many young people today face economic uncertainty, gender inequality, health challenges, the climate crisis and conflict.

Still, they are leading — with courage, conscience and clarity. And they are calling for systems that uphold their rights and support their choices.

I urge countries to invest in policies that ensure education, healthcare, decent work, and the full protection of their reproductive rights.

Let us stand with young people and build a future where every person can shape their destiny in a world that is fair, peaceful and full of hope.