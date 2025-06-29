Organization for Security and Co-operation’s Role in Strengthening Democracy ‘Essential’, Secretary-General Tells Parliamentary Assembly

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly in Porto, Portugal today:

Dear Parliamentarians, it is a privilege to address this OSCE Parliamentary Assembly as you meet in the beautiful city of Porto.

You gather as our world faces great and grave challenges — from raging conflicts, to rising inequalities, to the out-of-control climate crisis.

Trust is breaking down. But you are standing up for something different. By encouraging dialogue between Parliaments, you have helped strengthen democracy, advance cooperation and promote comprehensive security.

Your leadership in observing elections has helped make them fairer and more trustworthy. And your efforts played a critical role in inspiring important initiatives such as the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media.

Fifty years after the Helsinki Accords, the principles of the OSCE are more important than ever.

As the world’s largest regional security organization, you face rising security threats, especially with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Your role in protecting human rights, strengthening democracy and promoting sustainable development is essential.

We at the United Nations look forward to continuing that critical work together to guide the region and our world towards a more peaceful future.

Thank you.