Secretary-General, at Financing for Development Conference’s Civil Society Forum, Urges Participants to Keep Pushing for Change, Demand Governments Live Up to Their Promises

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Civil Society Forum at the fourth Financing for Development Conference, in Sevilla, Spain, today:

The fourth Financing for Development Conference is about fixing how the world invests in sustainable development.

At a time of rising conflict, a burning planet and growing division, it is about showing how international cooperation can and must deliver for people.

Thank you for your voice and relentless activism. You are the conscience of this process — and your calls for justice for the most vulnerable are being heard. To mobilize the funding to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. To ease the crushing debt burden on developing countries. And to reform the global financial architecture for good.

You know change is possible. I urge you to keep pushing. Keep demanding that Governments live up to their promises. The leadership of civil society can inspire change for all of society. I am proud to stand with you in this fight for justice. Thank you.