Secretary-General Welcomes Signing of Peace Agreement between Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I welcome the signing of a peace agreement on 27 June in Washington, D.C., by the Governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, facilitated by the United States.

This agreement is a significant step towards de-escalation, peace and stability in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes region. I commend the United States for its leadership in facilitating this process, in coordination with the State of Qatar and the African Union Mediator, Faure Gnassingbé of Togo. I acknowledge the contributions of the five co-facilitators designated by the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

I urge the parties to honour in full the commitments they have undertaken in the peace agreement and pursuant to Security Council resolution 2773 (2025), including the cessation of hostilities and all other agreed measures.

The United Nations, including through the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), remains fully committed to supporting the implementation of the agreement, in close coordination with the African Union, regional and international partners.