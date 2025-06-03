‘We Must Reverse Degradation, Boost Finance for Restoration’, Secretary-General Stresses on World Day to Combat Desertification, Drought

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, observed on 17 June:

What’s good for land is good for people and economies. But, humanity is degrading land at an alarming rate, costing the global economy nearly $880 billion every year — far more than the investments needed to tackle the problem.

Droughts are forcing people from their homes and inflaming food insecurity — the number of newly displaced people is at its highest level in years.

Repairing the damage we have done to our land offers huge benefits, including a great return on investment. It can reduce poverty, create jobs, safeguard water supplies, protect food production and improve land rights and incomes — especially for smallholder farmers and women.

The theme of this year’s Desertification and Drought Day — “Restore the Land. Unlock the Opportunities” — is both a statement of fact and a call to action.

I urge Governments, businesses and communities to answer the call and accelerate action on our shared global commitments on sustainable land use. We must reverse degradation and boost finance for restoration — including by unlocking private investment.

Let’s act now to heal land, seize opportunities and improve lives.