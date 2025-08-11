On Victims of Terrorism Day, Secretary-General Calls for Justice, Solidarity, and Dignity for All

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism, observed on 21 August:

On this solemn day, we honour the victims and survivors of terrorism everywhere — saluting their courage, acknowledging their pain and reaffirming our enduring commitment to peace, justice and human rights.

This year’s theme, “United by Hope”, reflects the strength of victims coming together to turn suffering into solidarity, and anguish into action.

Victims of terrorism are showing the way: supporting one another, speaking out and championing the rights of all those affected.

I welcome the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Associations Network — supported by the United Nations — which fosters partnership, amplifies victims’ voices and empowers them to shape decisions that affect their lives.

Governments, civil society and the international community must match their courage — by upholding victims’ rights, delivering justice and standing with them at every step of their healing journey.

United by hope, we can build a future free from terrorism, where all people live in dignity and without fear.