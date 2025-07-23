Advance Cooperation Grounded in Science to Safeguard Ocean for Everyone’s Benefit, Secretary-General Urges in International Seabed Authority Anniversary Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the thirtieth anniversary of the International Seabed Authority, in Kingston today:

I am pleased to join you in celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of the International Seabed Authority — a cornerstone in the governance of our ocean commons.

The international seabed area is not the domain of any nation. It is the common heritage of humankind — a principle enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which must continue to guide us. We must bring together our global efforts in climate action, biodiversity preservation, and marine protection.

The deep ocean remains one of our last frontiers. It holds great promise but also requires great caution.

For thirty years, the Authority has helped protect this shared realm through peaceful, sustainable and inclusive governance. Today, it is navigating complex challenges with care and clarity, and I commend its commitment to finding balanced and effective solutions.

As we mark this milestone, let us advance cooperation grounded in science, and keep working together to safeguard the ocean for the benefit of all people, everywhere.