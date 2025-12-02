Secretary-General Appoints Lieutenant General Ganesh Kumar Shrestha of Nepal Force Commander, United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Lieutenant General Ganesh Kumar Shrestha of Nepal as his new Force Commander in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Lieutenant General Shrestha succeeds Major General Robert Yaw Affram of Ghana, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedication and leadership of UNISFA during the interim period.

Lieutenant General Shrestha brings 36 years of military service encompassing leadership positions in the Nepalese Army, such as Division Commander of the Far Western Division, as well as United Nations peacekeeping experience, including Sector Commander for Sector East in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Most recently, Lieutenant General Shrestha was Master General of Ordinance in the Nepalese Army Headquarters.

He has also served as Adjutant General in the Nepalese Army Headquarters. Prior to that, he was Administrative Register of Shree Birendra Military Hospital, Director of Policy and Plans at the Nepalese Army Headquarters, and Brigade Commander of the 16 and 9 Brigades.

Lieutenant General Shrestha holds a master’s degree in military science and strategic studies from the International College of Defence Studies, National Defence University, China. He also earned a master’s degree in economics and a bachelor’s degree in humanities and social sciences from Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal. Aside from his native Nepali, he is fluent in English and has a working knowledge of Hindi.