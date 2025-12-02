Secretary-General Appoints Hanny Cueva-Beteta of Peru United Nations Resident Coordinator in Paraguay

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Hanny Cueva-Beteta of Peru as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Paraguay, effective 30 November 2025.

Ms. Cueva-Beteta brings over 15 years of experience within the United Nations, having served the Organization at Headquarters and at the regional and country levels. Most recently, she was the Head of the Global Programme on Crimes that Affect the Environment at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Nairobi, Kenya, where she led the development, implementation, fundraising and operational management of a programme operating in over 40 countries. Her previous roles include UNODC Chief of the Regional Section for Latin America and the Caribbean in Vienna, Austria; Regional Adviser on Governance, Peace and Security for Asia and the Pacific for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) in Bangkok, Thailand; Policy Adviser for the Peace and Security team at UN-Women Headquarters in New York, United States; and Gender Adviser and functional head of the UN-Women office in Peru.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Ms. Cueva-Beteta was a researcher and lecturer at the Universidad del Pacífico in Lima, Peru, where she published extensively on poverty, development economics and project evaluation.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Universidad del Pacífico in Lima, Peru, and a Master of Philosophy in development studies from the Institute of Development Studies at Sussex University in the United Kingdom.