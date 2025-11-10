Secretary-General Appoints Peter N. Due of Denmark Special Representative, Head of United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Peter N. Due of Denmark as his new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

Mr. Due succeeds Caroline Ziadeh of Lebanon, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedicated efforts to further peace and stability in Kosovo and the region, and her effective leadership of the Mission.

Mr. Due brings to the position 30 years of wide-ranging experience in international peace and security. Since 2019, he has served as the Director for Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations. Previously, he was the Director for Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, from 2015 to 2019. Mr. Due also served as Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office in Belgrade from 2013 to 2015, and he was a Political Affairs Officer with UNMIK in Pristina. In New York, his positions have also included Chief of Office/Special Assistant to the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, from 2009 to 2013, Team Leader for West Africa, from 2008 to 2009, and Team Leader for Europe and Latin America, in 2008.

In addition to his assignments with the United Nations, Mr. Due served with the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Copenhagen and in Eritrea.

Mr. Due holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Arts degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Oxford, United Kingdom; a Master of Arts degree in International Relations from the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva, Switzerland; and a Master of Science degree in Social Science and Philosophy from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. In addition to his native Danish, he speaks English, French and German.