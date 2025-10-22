Secretary-General Appoints Steven Hill of the United States Assistant Secretary-General for Legal Affairs

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Steven Hill of the United States as Assistant Secretary-General for Legal Affairs. He succeeds Stephen Mathias, also of the United States, to whom the Secretary-General expresses his deep gratitude for his dedicated service and long-standing commitment to the Organization.

Mr. Hill brings over 20 years of experience working on international legal issues in multilateral organizations, national Government and in academia. He is currently serving, since 2022, as Executive Secretary of the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law, an intergovernmental organization.

Mr. Hill previously held the position of Legal Adviser and Director of the Office of Legal Affairs at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), from 2014 to 2020. He served as a career official at the United States National Security Council from 2021 to 2022, and in the Office of the Legal Adviser at the United States Department of State, from 2001 to 2008. He was also the Deputy Legal Adviser at the United States Mission to the United Nations between 2011 and 2014. Mr. Hill has taught international law at academic institutions in China, Europe and the United States.

Mr. Hill holds a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College, both in the United States. In addition to his native English, he is fluent in French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.