Secretary-General Appoints Diene Keita of Guinea Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund

Following consultations with the Executive Board of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Diene Keita of Guinea as the Fund’s new Executive Director. She succeeds Natalia Kanem of Panama to whom the Secretary-General is deeply grateful for her dedicated service and outstanding commitment to the Organization.

Currently serving as Acting Executive Director of UNFPA, Ms. Keita has served as Deputy Executive Director (Programme) of UNFPA since 2020, bringing over three decades of leadership in international development and public service.

Her career includes service as Minister for Cooperation and African Integration of Guinea, alongside extensive experience within the United Nations. She has held senior leadership positions within UNFPA, including as Representative in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She has acted as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Mauritania, Benin and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ms. Keita began her United Nations career in 1990 with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Throughout her career, Ms. Keita has worked extensively on the empowerment of women and youth, inclusive growth, demographic issues and sustainable human development. She has focused on addressing sexual and reproductive health, as well as on ending gender-based violence in humanitarian settings.

Ms. Keita holds a doctorate in law and advanced degrees in international economics and development law and international relations from the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, France. She is fluent in English, French, Italian, Malinké, Bambara, Sousou and with notion of Fulani.

