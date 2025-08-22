Secretary-General Appoints Chaloka Beyani of Zambia Special Adviser on Prevention of Genocide

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Chaloka Beyani of Zambia as Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide. He succeeds Alice Wairimu Nderitu of Kenya, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her services.

The Secretary-General also wishes to extend his appreciation to Virginia Gamba, former Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, and Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, who have been serving as Acting Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide. Ms. Patten will continue to serve as Acting Special Adviser until Mr. Beyani assumes his position.

Currently an Associate Professor of International Law in the Law Department, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) (since 1996), Mr. Beyani brings practical legal, diplomatic and political experience in international law and human rights, including national constitutions and treaty-making. He is an international expert on internally-displaced persons, population transfers, mercenaries and private military companies, sexual and reproductive health, human rights-based approach to development and climate change, having served as Legal Adviser to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Office of the High Commissioner on Refugees, the World Health Organization, the United Nations Population Fund, United Nations Development Fund for Women, the European Union, the Commonwealth Secretariat and the African Union.

Currently Member of the LSE Centre for the Study of Human Rights, including as former Chair of its Advisory Board, and the LSE Centre for Climate Change, Mr. Beyani served as Member of the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary’s Advisory Group on Human Rights (2010-2024), Member of the Expert Advisory Group for the United Nations Secretary General’s High-level Panel on Internal Displacement (2019-2021); United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons (2010-2016); Member of the High-level Panel of Eminent Persons of the African Union on the Formation of an African Union Government (2008-2009); and Member of the joint African Union and European Union ad hoc Expert Group on Universal Jurisdiction (2009).

Mr. Beyani holds a PhD from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom (1992) and a Master of Laws and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Zambia (1984, 1982). He is a Visiting Professor of International Law at the University of Toronto, Canada and Santa Clara University in the United States, and served as Research Fellow at Wolfson college, Oxford, with Lectureships in Law at Exeter and St. Catherine's colleges, Oxford, and a Crown Prince of Jordan Fellow, Queen Elizabeth House, as part of the Refugee Studies Centre, Oxford. He served as a Lecturer of Law at the University of Zambia. He is fluent in English and Zambian languages.