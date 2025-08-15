Secretary-General Appoints Robert van der Zee of Netherlands as Acting Representative, United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund Asset Investments

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Robert Joseph van der Zee of the Netherlands to serve as his Acting Representative for investment of the assets of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) from 16 August 2025 till 15 February 2026. Toru Shindo, Chief Investment Officer in the Office of Investment Management, UNJSPF is serving as Acting Representative of the Secretary-General until 15 August 2025. A global, open and regular competitive selection process for the role will soon be launched.

Currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer at the World Food Programme (WFP), Italy, Mr. van der Zee brings 30 years of experience across various financial management roles, he possesses extensive and in-depth organizational and financial knowledge and expertise along with a strong track record of senior leadership in both financial services industry and international organizations.

Mr. van der Zee joined WFP in 2005 as Global Treasurer, having served since then as Director, Corporate Finance Division (2018-2024) and Deputy Director, Finance and Treasury Division (2013-2018). He started his career in financial services at ABN AMRO Bank (1995-2005), including assignments in the Netherlands, Ireland, Hungary, Greece and Spain, with primary focus on financial institutions and public sector clients, delivering debt capital markets, structured finance and transaction services solutions.

Mr. van der Zee holds a Master of Science in Business and Finance from Erasmus University Rotterdam, Netherlands (1989-1995) and an International Executive MBA from the IE Business School in Madrid, Spain (2003-2004). In addition to his native Dutch, he is fluent in English, Spanish and Italian.

Mr. van der Zee has the full confidence of the Secretary-General to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to him.