Secretary-General Appoints Caroline Tissot of Switzerland United Nations Resident Coordinator in Montenegro

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Caroline Tissot of Switzerland as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Montenegro, with the host Government’s approval, effective on 3 August 2025.

Ms. Tissot brings over 30 years of experience in development cooperation, humanitarian assistance, and peacebuilding to the position. Most recently, she served as the Regional Head of Cooperation for Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq and Deputy Head of Mission at the Swiss Embassy in Amman.

Her previous assignments include Director of the Swiss Cooperation Office in the Republic of Moldova, Deputy Regional Director for the Great Lakes based in Rwanda, and Senior Adviser at the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) in Bern. She also headed Switzerland’s peacebuilding programme in the Western Balkans.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Tissot worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from 1991 to 2009, serving in various leadership roles, including Deputy Head of Operations for South-East Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific. She has been posted as Deputy Head of ICRC Delegations in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, and as ICRC Protection Delegate in Mostar. In 2008-2009, she chaired the International Working Group on Missing Persons between Serbia and Kosovo.

Ms. Tissot holds a master’s degree in economics and a postgraduate diploma in development management.

She is married and has two children.