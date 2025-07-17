Secretary-General Appoints Guang Cong of China Special Envoy for Horn of Africa

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Guang Cong of China as his new Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa. He succeeds Hanna Serwaa Tetteh of Ghana, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her leadership and dedicated service to the Organization.

Mr. Cong brings decades of international affairs experience to this position, with over 23 years of service in various United Nations peace operations. A significant portion of this time was dedicated to the broader Horn of Africa region. He currently serves as Deputy Special Representative (Political) for South Sudan and Deputy Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

He held the position of Director of Civil Affairs in UNMISS (2016-2020). Prior to that, he was Chief of Civil Affairs in the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), having previously served in the UNMISS office in Jonglei State, as well as in the Blue Nile State and Abyei offices of the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS).

Mr. Cong was Chief of Political Affairs/Chief of Staff in the United Nations Special Coordinator’s Office in Lebanon (UNSCOL) (2012-2014) and Head of Field Offices and Political Affairs Officer within the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) (2002-2009).

Prior to joining the United Nations in 2002, Mr. Cong had a distinguished career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

Mr. Cong holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Shanghai International Studies University, China, and a graduate certificate from the China Foreign Affairs University. Besides his native Chinese, he is fluent in English.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1953 of 24 March 2020.