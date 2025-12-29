Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland Triggers Sharp Divides, as Security Council Speakers Warn Move Threatens Stability in Horn of Africa

Somalia today condemned Israel’s “flagrant assault” on its country’s unity and territorial integrity through recognition of “Somaliland”, as multiple Security Council members and regional States warned the move was a provocative step that could inflame tensions in the Horn of Africa and undercut Mogadishu’s sovereignty and political cohesion.

Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, recalled that on 26 December, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel’s “official recognition” of “Somaliland” as an independent and sovereign State.

“Somaliland” has since said the recognition would lead to “the establishment of full diplomatic relations” with Israel and deepened cooperation across a broad range of sectors, framing it as confirmation of its sovereignty and independence.

“In response to these developments, the Federal Government of Somalia issued a statement reaffirming its absolute and non-negotiable commitment to its sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity,” Mr. Khiari told the Council.

It has categorically and unequivocally rejected what it called “a deliberate attack” on its sovereignty, he explained.

“No external actor has the authority” to alter Somalia’s territorial configuration, Somalia’s statement noted. Therefore, Somalia considers any “declaration, recognition or arrangement” that undermines that reality “null and void”.

“In its statement, Somalia also underscored that it would not permit the establishment of any foreign military bases or arrangement that would draw the country into proxy conflicts,” Mr. Khiari observed.

Israel’s announcement triggered broad regional and international pushback, including statements by Egypt, Jordan, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, as well as a joint statement by 20 Middle Eastern and African countries rejecting and condemning the action. Regional organizations and partners — including the League of Arab States, the Eastern African Community, the Organization of the Islamic Conference and the European Union — reiterated the need to respect Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Somalia’s Delegate Rejects Decision as ‘Null and Void’, Breach of International Law

Following Mr. Khiari’s briefing, the representative of Somalia, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone, condemned Israel’s “flagrant assault” on his country’s unity and territorial integrity through its recognition of “so-called ‘Somaliland’, which is legally incapable of entering into any agreement or arrangement with another country”. Any such purported arrangements are “null and void”, he stressed, and constitute a direct violation of the UN Charter, the fundamental principles of the African Union and international law.

“This act of aggression is aimed at encouraging fragmentation of Somalia,” and he called on all Member States to condemn it “unequivocally”. And, citing “some official statements” regarding the forced relocation of Palestinians to other countries, he rejected “any attempt by Israel to relocate the Palestinian population from Gaza to the north-west region of Somalia”. He insisted: “This utter disdain for law and morality must stop now.”

UN Charter Principles ‘Bedrock’ of Africa’s Stability

Sierra Leone’s delegate highlighted that sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity “are not optional ideas; they are foundational obligations under the Charter and the bedrock of Africa’s stability and international peace and security”. Several other speakers echoed similar viewpoints, with Panama’s delegate calling for prudence and warning against “unilateral recognitions”. The representative of the Republic of Korea, while voicing support for Somalia’s strengthened bilateral relations — including with Israel — said: “We believe that such efforts, in order to be constructive and sustainable, must be pursued in full respect of the sovereignty of the States concerned.”

Speakers pointed to the importance of Somalia’s security, with Greece’s delegate recalling that the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) is currently enabling Somalia to assume full responsibility for its own security. “Support for secessionist entities within Somalia, which could destabilize the country and lead to a reversal of hard-won counter-terrorism gains, is unacceptable,” she asserted. “Any action that diverts attention, weakens cohesion or fuels division is profoundly irresponsible,” added Pakistan’s speaker. Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land has been a central source of instability and conflict in the Middle East for decades, he said. “It is now exporting this destabilizing conduct to the Horn of Africa.”

Spoilers of Peace Benefit from Internal Disputes

Denmark’s speaker also warned against setting a “dangerous precedent” that may exacerbate tensions in the Horn of Africa. Any resolution of the international status of “Somaliland” must be within the framework of Somalia’s legal and constitutional order. Urging Mogadishu and Hargeisa to work together to confront common threats, the United Kingdom’s delegate warned: “Al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups benefit from internal divisions in Somalia.” The representative of France underlined the need to avoid any action that might “compromise peace and security” in Somalia, the Horn of Africa or the Gulf of Aden. “Internal disputes within Somalia must be resolved in a negotiated manner in the context of a dialogue between all Somali stakeholders,” he said.

“’Somaliland’ is an integral part of Somali territory,” China’s delegate said. He opposed any act to split the country and called the issue “entirely Somalia’s internal affairs” to be resolved by the Somali people. He urged the recognizing State to immediately rectify the situation and pressed “Somaliland” authorities to “stop separatist activities and collusion with external forces”. “Foreign interference does not arrive only with tanks and missiles,” Slovenia’s delegate, Council President for December, clarified in his national capacity. “It also takes quieter, but no less damaging, forms.” Somalia’s internal disputes must be settled “on the basis of inclusive national dialogue without any external interference”, the Russian Federation’s speaker stressed. Israel’s decision risks further complicating efforts to fight Al-Shabaab, she said, framing Somalia’s fragilities as part of the “onerous legacy” of Western colonialism.

Israel, United States Defend Recognition amid Condemnation

The representative of the United States defended Israel’s recognition of “Somaliland” saying it “has the same right to conduct diplomatic relations as any other sovereign State”. Recalling that several countries unilaterally recognized a “non-existent Palestinian State” earlier in 2025 — and that “no emergency meeting was called to express this Council’s outrage” — she said: “This Council’s persistent double-standards and misdirection of focus distract from its mission of maintaining international peace and security.” She also added: “We have no announcement to make regarding United States recognition of ‘Somaliland’ and there has been no change in American policy.”

Israel’s representative emphasized that his country’s engagement with “Somaliland” has a “long and consistent record”. He said that, when “Somaliland” emerged as an “independent State” in 1960, Israel was among 35 countries that formally recognized its independence. Since 1991, he said, “Somaliland” has “consistently met the objective criteria for statehood under customary international law as reflected in the Montevideo Convention”.

Israel’s recognition, then, is “neither provocative nor novel”, he stressed. Rather, it is “a lawful, principled acknowledgement of a long-established reality, consistent with international law and aligned with the values that this Council is meant to uphold”. Recognition, he added, is “not an act of defiance”, but an “opportunity” to promote clarity, encourage responsibility and strengthen stability in the Horn of Africa.

Somalia’s representative, taking the floor for the second time, delivered a rebuttal to Israel’s delegate, stressing that it was outrageous for a delegate to “lecture us today” while it is “deliberately starving” Gaza and has killed more than 70,000 civilians, including children, women and the elderly. He insisted Somalia is “one country, one people, one religion” that fought together for independence and is united in battling terrorism in the Horn of Africa.

Several African and Arab countries also condemned Israel’s recognition of “Somaliland”, with Djibouti’s representative echoing recent statements issued by the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Arab League, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and others. “This decision is in direct violation of established international norms and legal principles,” he stressed, warning that Israel is encouraging further fragmentation. South Africa’s delegate said Israel has been allowed to get away with myriad transgressions and now sees it fit to undermine the territorial integrity of Somalia. “We affirm that ‘Somaliland’ is an integral part of Somalia,” she said.

The observer for the African Union rejected any initiative or measure aiming to recognize “Somaliland” as an independent entity, adding that any attempt to undermine Somalia’s unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity is “inconsistent with the main principles of the African Union”. He underscored that respecting the UN Charter requires “full recognition” of Palestinians’ legitimate right to establish an independent State — “rather than taking unprecedented, provocative steps towards a region on the African continent”.

The Permanent Observer of the League of Arab States said Israel is seeking to “legitimize the secessionist aspirations” as a pretext for an “illegal presence” on Somali soil to advance its own political, security and economic agendas. The most dangerous implications include plans for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people and the exploitation of northern Somali ports to build military bases.

Recognizing the independence of parts of the territory of a sovereign State is not only an infringement on sovereignty but “a direct threat to international security”, warned Egypt’s delegate. Türkiye’s delegate said Israel's announcement is “another example of the Netanyahu Government's unlawful actions aimed at creating instability” regionally and globally. Israel’s step, which spares no effort to prevent the recognition of the State of Palestine, amounts to an explicit intervention in Somalia's internal affairs, he added.

This is an “illegal, null and void, unilateral action” that has no legal effect as it violates both Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the UN Charter, Kuwait’s representative stressed, speaking for the Arab Group. Any attempt to recognize the separation of Somalia’s north-west region — an integral part of that State — sets a dangerous precedent. He urged the Council to “take a firm position against this unlawful Israeli act”.