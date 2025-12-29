Security Council Renews Mandate of Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate for Three Years, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2810 (2025)

Unanimously adopting resolution 2810 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2810(2025)), the Security Council renewed the mandate of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), the expert body that supports the United Nations counter-terrorism architecture, until 5 January 2029.

By the terms of the text, CTED will continue to operate, as set out by resolution 2617 (2021), as a special political mission under the policy guidance of the Counter-Terrorism Committee. The Council also recalled CTED’s central role in supporting that Committee in the fulfilment of its mandate.

The text further underscored that neutral, expert assessment of the implementation of resolutions 1373 (2001), 1624 (2005), 2178 (2014) and other relevant resolutions is the core function of CTED, and that the analysis and recommendations from these assessments are an invaluable aid to Member States in identifying and addressing gaps in implementation and capacity. In addition, it called on the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, all other relevant UN funds and programmes, Member States, donors and recipients to use these expert assessments as they design technical assistance and capacity building efforts.

In the ensuing discussion, the representative of France welcomed the renewal of the mandate, and highlighted the Executive Directorate’s field visits and direct exchanges with State authorities. These efforts should continue while terrorist groups, such as Al-Qaida and Da’esh, continue to reconfigure. Nonetheless, she said, “we regret that this mandate was renewed for only three years, not four, as all Council members except one wished”. She hoped that during the next renewal in 2029, the Council will revert to a quadrennial renewal.

However, the representative of the United States, who submitted today’s text, said that the three-year renewal aligns with her country’s position that all UN special political missions “must have more regular oversight to ensure their work remains focused and effective”. Acknowledging CTED’s useful work, including “more than 40 analytical products on emerging terrorist trends”, she said CTED must focus on core counter-terrorism measures related to denying financing and protecting borders. It must prioritize assessments on countries with the greatest risk and particularly, “the evolving threat of Islamist terrorism in Africa”, she added.