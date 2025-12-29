Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Draws Attention to Panel of Experts’ Recommendations on Implementation of Peace Agreement, Arms Embargo

On 25 November 2025, in accordance with paragraph 18 of resolution 2781 (2025), the Panel of Experts on South Sudan transmitted its interim report to the President of the Security Council (document S/2025/768). The report is available on the Committee’s website via the following link: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/2206/panel-of-experts/reports.

In connection with paragraph 88(a) of the interim report, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan would like to encourage all parties to the 2018 Revitalized Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan to cease hostilities and uphold the permanent ceasefire; pursue an inclusive dialogue with a view to addressing the current political and security crisis; reaffirm their commitment to the inclusive implementation of the peace agreement; and take urgent measures to protect and preserve humanitarian access.

In connection with paragraph 88(c) of the interim report, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan would like to outline to Member States bordering South Sudan that:

in pursuance of paragraph 4 of resolution 2428 (2018), “all Member States shall immediately take the necessary measures to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer to the territory of South Sudan from or through their territories or by their nationals, or using their flag vessels or aircraft, of arms and related materiel of all types, including weapons and ammunition, military vehicles and equipment, paramilitary equipment, and spare parts for the aforementioned; and technical assistance, training, financial or other assistance, related to military activities or the provision, maintenance or use of any arms and related materiel, including the provision of armed mercenary personnel whether or not originating in their territories,” and that

in pursuance of paragraph 2 of resolution 2683 (2023), “the notification requirements set out in paragraph 2 of resolution 2633 (2022) shall no longer apply to the supply, sale or transfer of non-lethal military equipment, solely in support of the implementation of the terms of the peace agreement, and related technical assistance or training on non-lethal military equipment*;”.

The Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan would also like to draw attention to the availability of an exemption request template, which can be accessed at the following link: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/sites/default/files/template_ssudan_ae_exemption_request_final.pdf.

__________

* Paragraph 2 of resolution 2633 (2022) had decided that the measures enumerated in paragraph 4 of resolution 2428 (2018) should “not apply to the supply, sale or transfer of non-lethal military equipment, solely in support of the implementation of the terms of the peace agreement, as notified in advance to the Committee”.