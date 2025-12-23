Security Council Press Statement on Yemen

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Samuel Žbogar (Slovenia):

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their support to the efforts of the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen and their commitment to working towards lasting peace and prosperity for the Yemeni people.

They underlinedthat ongoing escalation, including recent developments, in Yemen are not conducive to progress, called for de-escalation and encouraged enhanced diplomatic efforts by all parties and regional stakeholders. They underlined their continued strong support for efforts toward a political settlement and ultimately ending the suffering of the Yemeni people.

They reaffirmed theirstrong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen, and to the Presidential Leadership Council and the Government of Yemen.

Council members reaffirmed their condemnation in the strongest terms of the ongoing detentions by the Houthis of personnel from the United Nations system, national and international non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations and diplomatic missions. They expressed deep concern for the welfare of those personnel detained since 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025, as well as those detained since 18 December 2025.

Council members reiterated their demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained by the Houthis and reiterated that all threats to those delivering humanitarian aid and assistance are unacceptable and worsen the dire humanitarian situation.