No Agreement on Way Forward, UN Political Chief Tells Security Council, as Speakers Split over Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions, Merits of Snapback Sanctions

Iran has provided “no information” to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the status of its enriched uranium stockpiles, a top UN official told the Security Council today, as members split over the “snapback” mechanism and many urged parties to return to negotiations to pursue a diplomatic solution.

“Despite intensified diplomatic efforts during the second half of 2025, there was no agreement on the way forward regarding the Iran nuclear programme,” Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, told the 15-member Council.

Last August, France, Germany and the United Kingdom — also known as the “E3” — notified the Council that they intended to trigger the “snapback” mechanism under resolution 2231 (2015), citing Iran’s “significant non-performance” of its Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commitments.

Claims of Non-Compliance Clash with Allegations of Anti-Iran Sentiment

When the Council did not adopt a resolution to continue terminating measures within 30 days of the “E3” letter, previously lifted UN sanctions were re-applied on 27 September 2025, she said. That included the reinstatement of the 1737 Sanctions Committee website and sanctions list. Several Member States rejected the “validity and effect” of the “snapback”, Ms. DiCarlo noted, as they argued it was “procedurally and legally flawed”.

In its 12 November 2025 report, the IAEA recalled that Iran stopped implementing its JCPOA nuclear commitments as of 25 February 2021, while the IAEA continued some verification through Iran’s Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) safeguards. The Agency verified that Iran exceeded JCPOA limits, and on 18 October 2025, it reported it had “no information” on the status of Iran’s enriched-uranium stockpiles, concluding that an agreed framework was needed to ensure Iran’s programme is “exclusively peaceful”.

On implementation of restrictions in resolution 2231 (2015) relating to nuclear-related activities and transfers, Ms. DiCarlo said the Secretary-General reported no allegations of violations during the period and no new procurement-channel proposals. Despite disagreements over resolution 2231 (2015) and the JCPOA, the parties continue to stress that a settlement that ensures a peaceful Iranian nuclear programme with sanctions relief is still “the best option”.

Prior to Ms. DiCarlo’s briefing, the Russian Federation’s delegate spoke on a point of order, emphasizing that this meeting is “nothing more” than a blatant attempt to restore anti-Iranian sentiment in the Council. China’s delegate spoke in support of Moscow’s position, saying that “the snapback mechanism being invoked by the E3 contains legal and procedural loopholes”. The delegations of the United Kingdom and France, meanwhile, said the “snapback” mechanism was triggered by Iran’s “significant non-performance” of the JCPOA.

Speakers Warn of Growing Uranium Stockpiles, Verification Gaps

In the ensuing debate, Member States expressed regret that the parties had been unable to reach a negotiated agreement despite their stated commitment to finding a diplomatic solution. Greece’s delegate, citing the IAEA’s latest report and resolution, warned that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium is growing while its whereabouts are currently unknown. “There is no credible civilian use for such a quantity of uranium enriched to this level,” he said. Denmark’s speaker expressed deep alarm that the Agency has “for 6 months now been unable to provide information on the status or whereabouts of the enriched uranium stockpiles in Iran”. “Ten years ago, the JCPOA established a robust regime,” recalled Slovenia’s delegate (Council President for December). But today, the IAEA cannot confirm whether nuclear material is being used exclusively for peaceful purposes.

The so-called “E3” weighed in on the decision to reinstate sanctions, with the United Kingdom’s delegate stressing that Iran’s restricted access had left the Agency unable to verify the location of its enriched uranium stockpile, including over 400kg of high enriched uranium. “If that were brought to military enrichment levels, this stockpile would be sufficient to produce 10 nuclear explosive devices,” added France’s delegate. Iran’s failure to implement its international obligations related to its nuclear programme constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security. “Our door remains open for dialogue,” Germany’s speaker said, adding: “The reinstated UN Security Council resolutions are not an end in themselves; they are a tool to encourage constructive engagement.”

…And Impact of Sanctions

Other speakers, however, recalled how sanctions hurt ordinary people. “There should be no humanitarian consequences for the population and a clear path leading back to the negotiating table,” Guyana’s delegate stressed. “Coercive measures would not help in bringing the parties closer and only exacerbate the trust deficit,” the representative of Pakistan cautioned, adding that sanctions directly hurt ordinary people the most and affect economic development. “Diplomacy, dialogue and good-faith negotiations must remain the preferred means,” Sierra Leone’s speaker added. “Punitive measures should be treated with caution.”

The snapback of sanctions and nuclear restrictions “must not be the end of diplomacy — quite the opposite,” said the representative of the European Union, speaking in its capacity as an observer. “Ensuring that Iran does not acquire or develop a nuclear weapon remains a key security priority.”

China’s delegate recalled that the crisis had deepened after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, imposed maximum pressure and then “brazenly attacked Iranian nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards”. Warning that a festering impasse would “undermine the authority and effectiveness of the international non-proliferation regime”, he urged Washington, D.C., to clearly commit to not use force and urged the E3 to avoid “microphone diplomacy”.

The Russian Federation representative said that in addition to resolution 2231 (2015) no longer being enforced, the mandate of the Secretary-General to monitor its implementation is no longer pertinent. “The unwarranted decision by the Secretary-General to prepare and publish a relevant report does not hold water,” he said. While many welcomed the resumption of mediated efforts between the United States and Iran on the nuclear issue, Israel had opted for a military escalation and struck Iranian territory, including nuclear facilities that were under the IAEA safeguards. A week later, Israel was joined by Washington, D.C., in its misadventure. “These actions not only threaten the security of the entire Middle East region but also de facto wiped out the chances of achieving any agreement”, he stressed.

Diplomacy Must Prevail

Several speakers, such as Somalia’s, urged the international community to remain united in its efforts to preserve the non-proliferation regime. He called on all parties to redouble diplomatic efforts and work collectively. Multilateralism is the “ideal tool” to move towards a commonly agreed framework, added Panama’s delegate. Algeria’s representative said her country has long advocated that diplomacy and dialogue remain “the only viable path”. The Republic of Korea’s delegate stressed the need to continue the conversation within the Council.

The United States’ representative stressed that, with the exception of paragraphs 7, 8 and 16-20, resolution 2231 (2015) remains in effect. Moreover, pursuant to the “snapback” process outlined in that resolution, the Council decided to reinstate resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007)), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008) and 1929 (2010). Washington, D.C., would prefer a negotiated solution; however, “absent that solution, the Council must operationalize the 1737 Committee.” He urged States to support the expeditious implementation of the reinstated Council resolutions to realize their potential as a bulwark against insecurity.

Iran Says Resolution 2231 (2015) Expired, as United States Says Doors Remain Open for Direct Talks

Iran’s representative, firmly objecting to the convening of today’s meeting, said resolution 2231 (2015) contains a clear, deliberate and self-executing termination clause. Thus, it expired on 18 October 2025. “As of that date, it ceased to have any legal effect or operative mandate,” he said. There is “no mandate for the Secretary-General to submit any report, and no mandate for the Council to hold discussions on it”.

He cited the war of aggression launched against his country by the United States and Israel — including deliberate attacks on facilities under IAEA safeguards — as a blatant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and a direct assault on the international non-proliferation regime. “Any attempt to justify these unlawful acts through a distorted interpretation of Article 51 of the Charter or by invoking a fabricated claim of ‘imminent threat’ is legally unfounded, misleading and constitutes one of the most dangerous abuses of international law in recent history,” he asserted.

Tehran has never diverted its nuclear programme to military purposes, he insisted. It remains exclusively peaceful and subject to the most extensive verification regime applied to any non-nuclear-weapon State. Rejecting such a blatant double standard, he said Iran “will never submit to coercion, intimidation, or political pressure”.

The United States’ delegate took the floor to rebut those remarks, insisting that resolution 2231 (2015) “did not expire with the conclusion of the snapback process, nor the original termination day of October 18”. The United States “remains available for formal talks with Iran” but only if Tehran is ready for direct and meaningful dialogue, she said. “There can be no enrichment inside of Iran,” she added, urging Tehran to “take President Trump’s hand of diplomacy”.