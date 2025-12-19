Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2808 (2025), Security Council Renews Mandate of UN Organization Stabilization Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Security Council today extended for one year the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and tasked the Mission to support the implementation of the country’s permanent ceasefire with Rwanda. The renewal comes amid ongoing tensions in the country’s eastern provinces, where the 23 March Movement (M23) armed group, with reported support from Rwandan forces, has continued its offensive.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2808 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2808(2025)), the Council — acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations — decided that the new mandate extends until 20 December 2026. By its terms, the Council maintained the same staffing levels as in the previous mandate, authorizing MONUSCO to comprise 11,500 military personnel, 600 military observers and staff officers, 443 police personnel and 1,270 personnel in formed police units.

The Council strongly condemned M23’s ongoing offensive in South Kivu, with the support of Rwanda Defence Forces, including the seizure of Uvira “which risks destabilizing the whole region, gravely endangers civilian populations and imperils ongoing peace efforts”.

It urged the M23 to immediately halt and reverse its offensive and Rwanda to withdraw its defence forces from the neighbouring country’s eastern provinces. It further demanded that all parties materialize without delay their previous commitments to establish a permanent, effective and verifiable ceasefire.

The Council authorized MONUSCO to support the implementation of a permanent ceasefire in line with Council resolution 2773 (2025), including by participating in the Ceasefire Oversight and Verification Mechanism agreed by the parties in Doha on 14 October.

Today’s mandate renewal also comes as the United Nations, together with the Congolese Government, pursues a phased departure of MONUSCO, with any further steps depending on security conditions on the ground, the ability of national authorities to protect civilians, and continued support from UN entities and partners after the Mission leaves.

By its terms, the Council took note of a pause in MONUSCO’s disengagement in the eastern provinces amid the evolving security situation, strongly encouraging the authorities to take concrete action to ensure the protection of civilians, including women and children.

It expressed its readiness to consider and determine further steps towards a gradual, responsible and sustainable withdrawal from North Kivu and Ituri when conditions permit, considering joint planning by the Government and the United Nations.

In light of false and falsified information campaigns aimed at undermining its credibility and hindering the implementation of its mandate, the Council requested MONUSCO to strengthen its communication efforts to support mandate implementation, protection of civilians, and public awareness, and strongly encouraged joint communications between MONUSCO and the Government on evolving approaches and timelines for the Mission’s withdrawal.

Text Places MONUSCO on Front Line of Supporting Peace Efforts

The representative of France, which led the drafting of the text, said that the Council negotiated the draft resolution “under unusual circumstances”, citing M23’s continued offensive in South Kivu. The text, he said, seeks to place MONUSCO on the front line of supporting peace efforts — those of the African Union, Togo, subregional organizations, United States and Qatar. “Today’s vote represents an important milestone for MONUSCO,” he said, calling on all parties to honour their commitments in pursuit of lasting peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The representative of the United States said that her delegation is “pleased” to have this peacekeeping operation strategically placed to assist in her President’s “ongoing efforts to chart a path for peace in the region”. She added that her country remains committed to the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, and supports the Doha process. “If M23 and Rwanda choose to abide by their obligations, MONUSCO is able — through this mandate — to support the implementation of both processes,” she said.

“No country should, out of selfish interests, customize MONUSCO according to its own political agenda,” warned China’s representative. All countries from outside the region should stay “truly committed to peace” in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, he added, urging them to “stop taking advantage of the situation and seeking economic resources and other selfish interests”.

Members Call for Clear MONUSCO Guidance, Firm Action against M23

His counterpart from the Russian Federation said that Moscow expects the UN Secretariat to provide detailed guidance on the concrete modalities for MONUSCO’s participation in the Doha monitoring and verification mechanism by 1 March 2026. “In accordance with the resolution adopted today, any Security Council decision to deploy peacekeepers to South Kivu for these purposes will only be possible after written notification from the Mission’s leadership confirming that the situation in that province allows for such deployment,” she said.

Pakistan’s delegate demanded that any further restrictions on MONUSCO, which impede the Mission’s ability to carry out its mandate, prompt strict measures by the Council against M23 and its supporters. He noted that today’s text represents “a continuation of resolution 2773 (2025), whose full implementation remains indispensable for peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo”.

The representative of Sierra Leone, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Somalia, urged the Council to “confront a sobering reality”. Namely, that these efforts have yet to translate to peace on the ground and end a conflict that has devastated Congolese communities for more than 30 years. “The persistence of this war behoves us to consider the factors that continue to enable it and should force us to take more decisive actions to address those within the Council’s remit,” he emphasized.