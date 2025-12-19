Security Council Press Statement on Drone Attacks on UNISFA Peacekeepers

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Samuel Žbogar (Slovenia):

The members of the Security Council unequivocally condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and deliberate 13 December drone attacks against the United Nations logistics base in Kadugli, South Kordofan, Sudan, which killed six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and injured nine others.

The members of the Security Council expressed deep condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and to the Government and people of Bangladesh and wished a swift and full recovery to those injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern that this deliberate attack on a UN logistics base and UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) peacekeepers represents an egregious disregard for international law, and it poses serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council denounced in the strongest terms the targeting of United Nations peacekeepers and all attacks and provocations against UNISFA and called for those responsible for such attacks to be held accountable without delay. The members of the Security Council reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. They called on the UN to swiftly investigate these attacks with the support of UNISFA and keep the relevant troop-contributing country informed of the progress consistent with Security Council resolutions 2518 (2020) and 2589 (2021).

The members of the Security Council called on host authorities to take all appropriate steps to support the safety and security of all UN premises, personnel, and peacekeepers, and urged Sudan and South Sudan to provide full support to UNISFA and its operations. They underscored the need for further cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan, which is critical for the peace, security and stability in Abyei.

The members of the Security Council noted the prompt activation of UNISFA’s crisis management procedures and welcomed the assistance provided by Sudanese Armed Forces for the medical treatment of the wounded, as well as efforts to evacuate the injured and repatriate the deceased peacekeepers.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their full confidence in the courage and professionalism demonstrated by UNISFA’s peacekeepers, and their unwavering support to UNISFA and the troop-contributing countries whose peacekeepers risk their lives to provide peace and security in Abyei.