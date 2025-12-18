One Year After Fall of Bashar Al-Assad, Security Council Speakers Praise Syrian-Led Reforms, Urge Vigilance to Resolve Sectarian Tensions, Terrorist Concerns

Marking a year since the fall of the Assad regime in Syria — and fresh off its first-ever visit to the country — the Security Council today weighed significant strides against the persistent threats of terrorism and sectarian strife, as delegates emphasized that all aspects of the country’s future must be guided by Syrians themselves.

“The hope that was kindled a year ago [in Syria] continues to radiate,” said Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator. “Vigorous and diligent international support remains vital” as Syria continues to navigate immense opportunities and complex challenges.

Success will depend largely upon two related factors, she said: reducing humanitarian need — “in what has been, for more than a decade, one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises” — and scaling back the size of the UN’s humanitarian operations in the country. In that regard, she said her Office is developing a new cooperation framework with Syria, and that its work has already become more streamlined and efficient, reaching 25 per cent more people in 2025 than in 2024 despite cuts in funding.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, agreed that Syrians have made great progress in the last year. The Government restored State institutions, armed factions are now under a single command and a new Cabinet was formed. More than 1 million refugees and almost 2 million internally displaced persons have returned home, and many countries have lifted bilateral sanctions on Syria. Meanwhile, the Syrian Government and the opposition Syrian Democratic Forces reached an agreement relating to the security and political transition on 10 March.

90 Per Cent of Syrians Live under Poverty Line

However, she warned: “Years of conflict and decades of repressive rule and human rights violations exacerbated tensions along sectarian lines.” Those tensions have also boiled over in the past year, with large-scale violence in the coastal region and clashes in the Druze-majority city of Swieda in July. Condemning such acts, she also cited a resurgence of the presence of ISIL/Da’esh and foreign terrorist fighters — including a deadly attack on United States forces earlier this month — and Israeli airstrikes and incursions in the southern city of Beit Jinn.

Mariam Jalabi, a civil society leader with the Syrian Women’s Political Movement, also briefed the Council. “I address my words to Syrian men and women everywhere, and to those who have said ‘no’ in the face of injustice and paid a grave price,” she said. Marking the first anniversary of Syria’s liberation, she recalled the plight of Syrians whose lives were marked by fear, persecution and displacement for over a decade. “We now have a country we can finally call home,” she said.

Despite significant progress, she warned that killings, gender-based violence and extreme poverty continue in Syria. “Over 90 per cent of Syrians live under the poverty line,” she said, adding: “These are not just statistics — they are warnings.” Urging the global community to continue to provide support, she went on to condemn external violations of Syria’s sovereignty, including Israel’s occupation of her own native Golan village.

Praise for Fragile Gains, with Calls to Overcome Sectarian Divisions

Council members, joined by several countries from the region, took the floor in the debate that followed.

“We convene today having recently marked one year since the fall of the brutal Assad regime — a turning point in the trajectory of Syria's long and rich history,” said Slovenia’s representative, Council President for December, in his national capacity. However, transitions do not happen immediately, and long-entrenched tensions remain. “In the aftermath of seismic change, divisions still persist and trust requires time to rebuild,” he said, citing Europe’s own post-conflict experience.

The representatives of Denmark and Panama echoed those sentiments, with the latter welcoming Syrians’ decision to “open its doors to the world” despite deep, lingering wounds. Urging the transitional Government to preserve a spirit of collaboration and respect for human rights, he recalled that Panama understands from its own experience what it means to rebuild a country “from the ground up”.

“One year ago, Syria entered a new chapter in its history, one marked by hope for freedom and prosperity, but also by serious challenges,” said Algeria’s delegate, also speaking for Guyana, Sierra Leone and Somalia. Emphasizing that violence can only be overcome through reconciliation and transitional justice, he added: “A Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process is not [just] a slogan.” He strongly rejected any attempts to interfere in Syria’s domestic affairs, as well as the resurgence of terrorist attacks and Israel’s ongoing military operations on Syrian soil.

Many speakers, including the representatives of the Republic of Korea and Greece, underscored the importance of a nationwide reconciliation process in which all voices are heard. “Muslims, Alawites, Christians, Druze and Kurds deserve the same right of equal representation,” said the latter, stressing the need for transitional justice and meaningful reform of Syria’s security sector. She also welcomed the imminent appointment of a new UN Special Envoy for Syria and the plan to finally relocate that office from Geneva to Damascus.

Others focused on the Council’s recent visit to Syria, which concluded just two weeks ago. The representative of the United Kingdom said the 15-member delegation witnessed immense humanitarian needs and physical devastation in Damascus, as well as drought-like conditions that are seriously impacting the water supply and agricultural production. Meanwhile, he expressed concern that instances of sectarian violence over the past year have deepened divisions and threatened Syria’s peaceful political transition.

Several delegates, including the representatives of Pakistan and Iran, drew particular attention to Israel’s recent military operations in Syria and rejected its longstanding occupation of the Golan Heights. The latter pointed to Israel’s unlawful November incursion into the southern Syrian village of Beit Jinn, in the foothills of Mount Hermon, which killed 13 civilians. Declaring that operation a “grave war crime”, he said Israel’s actions represent a deliberate strategy to entrench its occupation and weaken Syria’s national cohesion and urged the Council not to remain passive in the face of such violations.

Kuwait’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Arab Group, agreed that Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity must be respected. He condemned Israel’s recent actions in the strongest terms, along with other worrying violence, such as the terrorist attack near Palmyra that killed several United States troops.

The representative of the United States, paying tribute to those fallen soldiers, condemned the attack as a “cowardly ambush” and pledged to pursue everyone involved in that heinous attack. She joined other speakers in marking the one-year anniversary of the fall of the Assad regime and voicing strong support for the Syrian population. “We honor their resilience, and we join them in celebrating the shared hope for a future that belong to the Syrian people,” she said. In that regard, the United States has lifted most of its sanctions in an effort to give Syria a chance to rebuild its economy.

The representative of Türkiye welcomed Syria’s pursuit of a responsible and peaceful foreign policy over the past year, while noting that the recent high-profile terrorist attack demonstrates the need to accelerate international support for Syria in building professional, armed security forces and strengthening its counter-terrorism capacity. France’s delegate echoed those points, stressing that eradicating the terrorist scourge is a top priority — Syria must no longer be a staging ground for terrorism.

China’s speaker also demanded “zero tolerance for terrorism”, while emphasizing the need for all countries to fully respect Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territory integrity. Regarding sanctioned entities and individuals in Syria, he warned that sanctions committees should carefully consider requests for delisting and avoid making hasty decisions before conditions are mature.

The Russian Federation’s delegate emphasized that Syrian authorities face large-scale socioeconomic challenges complicated by aggressive external interference of some neighbours, with the “most egregious violations” of its sovereignty being Israel’s actions in the south. Citing the brutal attack in Beit Jinn and the Israeli Government “trotting out abhorrent demands” for the demilitarization of southern Syria, he also echoed deep concern over the threats posed by resurging ISIL/Da’esh and Al-Qaeda factions in Syra.

Israel Calls for Demilitarization, as Syria Points to Legal, Institutional Reforms

“Israel will defend its people on every border, including our northern border [with Syria],” said that country’s delegate, rebutting many of the allegations made against Israel throughout today’s debate. “After October 7, there can be no confusion and no room for error.” What Israel is asking for is clear — and the minimum needed for deescalation — namely, the immediate creation of a demilitarized zone stretching from Damascus to the existing buffer area, including across Mount Hermon. “Israel will not allow Syria to become a safe place for terrorists,” he said, adding that the responsibility to stop terrorism rests with the Syrian authorities. “If they do not, Israel will.”

To that point, Syria’s representative declared: “The new Syria is […] built on rule of law and accountability.” Highlighting his Government’s transparent, organized and inclusive transition process, he noted that it established an independent investigative commission aimed at healing “collective wounds” and establishing accountability for serious crimes. One such public trial took place just this morning, in Aleppo.

To counter terrorism, he said, the Government has dismantled smuggling networks in cooperation with neighboring countries and has joined the international coalition to fight ISIL/Da’esh. However, even as Syria works to abide by international law and Council resolutions, “Israel turns a rough shoulder to this”. The recent killing of 13 civilians in Beit Jinn makes it difficult to explain to ordinary Syrians that diplomacy is working, he stressed.

The representatives of Israel and Syria took the floor again to rebut each other’s various accusations.