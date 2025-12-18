Syria–Lebanon Visit Aimed to ‘Build Trust’, Reaffirm Support for Sovereignty, Stability in Both Countries, Delegation Co-Head Tells Security Council

The Security Council’s historic visit to Syria and Lebanon two weeks ago had one clear objective: “to build trust”, the visiting mission’s co-leads — Slovenia, Algeria and Denmark — told the 15-member organ today, detailing direct engagement with Syrian and Lebanese stakeholders.

The visit enabled Council members to witness the extensive destruction in a neighbourhood of Damascus while observing the hope Syrians demonstrate as they strive to rebuild their country, said Slovenia’s representative, speaking also on behalf of Algeria and Denmark.

Covering a wide range of issues — including justice and reconciliation, humanitarian assistance and reconstruction, the political transition and counter-terrorism — the visit served as a clear demonstration of the international community’s solidarity with the Syrian people. “We reaffirmed our strong support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity,” he stated, adding that several members expressed grave concern over Israeli violations.

Assurances from Government Welcomed, Inclusive Process Urged in Syria

He further welcomed assurances by the transitional Government that Syria would not pose a threat to the region or to the broader international community, as well as its stated commitment to peace and security. The Council also expressed hope to finalize an agreement on the reconfiguration of the UN presence in Damascus, which would enable the Organization to stand by the Syrian people.

“We met with victims’ groups, Governors from Suweida and Dara’a and the coastal region, as well as representatives of the national investigation and fact-finding committees,” he said, calling for an inclusive political process and transparent justice for atrocities committed over the past 14 years. He also highlighted the efforts to accelerate the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, and to ensure safety and security for all components of Syrian society.

Support Reaffirmed for Lebanon’s Sovereignty, Reforms

Turning to Lebanon, he recalled that Council members met with President Joseph Aoun, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji for frank and substantive exchanges on the country’s path ahead. Discussions focused on the Lebanese Government’s decision to ensure a State monopoly over arms throughout its territory, as well as priorities related to strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces, economic reform and the urgent reconstruction of southern Lebanon.

Voicing strong support for Lebanon’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence, he said Council members reiterated their support for the full implementation of resolution 1701 (2006) and reaffirmed their responsibility to help restore calm along the Blue Line and secure a long-term solution. The Council also welcomed the additional deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces to southern Lebanon.

He further underscored the importance of supporting Lebanon’s economic and institutional reforms as a cornerstone for restoring confidence and unlocking international support for recovery and reconstruction. Lebanese interlocutors condemned the continued encroachments by the Israel Defense Forces on Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the establishment of forward positions and buffer zones north of the Blue Line, as well as daily strikes inside Lebanon, which they noted constitute clear violations of resolution 1701 (2006).

“While challenges and risks remain, the Council left Lebanon with renewed optimism that the Government is striving to strengthen its institutions, extend its sovereignty, monopolize weapons outside its control and engage politically to consolidate the cessation of hostilities and ensure respect for resolution 1701 (2006),” he concluded.

The Council then heard from the representatives of the countries concerned.

‘Historic’ Visit Reflects New Syria’s Openness, Determination, Diversity

Calling the trip “historic”, Syria’s delegate said it marked the culmination of positive international engagement in support of Syrians and embodied the diplomatic openness adopted by the new Syria. While citing Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty and the vast destruction left by the previous regime’s war, he stressed the resilience and determination of the Syrian people. Acknowledging the difficulties inherited by the current authorities, he highlighted Government efforts to address them prudently, recalling a meeting with the President and Foreign Minister in a palace transformed from a symbol of isolation and injustice into one of openness at home and abroad.

Noting the “tireless efforts” of officials, governors, investigation committees and national bodies “working to confront and overcome” the challenges of the period, he emphasized the significant steps and improvement “not limited to the economic sphere, but extending to all aspects of life”. Hailing a “new Syria that celebrates its religious and ethnic diversity as a source of strength and richness”, he expressed confidence that visitors sensed its profound civilizational depth. Noting that “every stone and corner of Damascus” tells a story written by Syrians “with their own blood, pride and dignity”, he stressed that today, more than ever, they are determined to complete that story.

Lebanon Calls for Council Support as It Seeks Stability

For his part, Lebanon’s delegate said the Council’s visit allowed members to hear the positions of his country’s political authority at the highest levels and to see efforts to assert State authority, deploy the Lebanese army nationwide, ensure “the monopoly of arms”, launch reconstruction and demonstrate a serious commitment to fully implementing resolution 1701 (2006). He expressed hope that meetings with army leadership and United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) had provided a comprehensive view of the situation on the ground throughout Lebanon, particularly in the south, including the army’s adherence to its deployment plan and “arms exclusivity” to implement government decisions and resolution 1701 (2006).

“Daily Israeli violations remain among the most pressing challenges,” he continued, adding that such acts threaten to erode the Government’s credibility and heighten grave threats of renewed escalation. He urged the Council to assume its responsibilities in safeguarding Lebanon’s security, safety and sovereignty. “Lebanon has chosen negotiations with Israel,” he added, arguing that “wars cannot yield positive results and that only negotiations can create the conditions leading to stability and security”.

He also noted that a civilian was appointed as head of the Lebanese delegation to the enhanced mechanism, with the immediate focus on ensuring respect for the cessation of hostilities. These steps are meant to create space for parallel plans for political, economic, financial and social reforms, alongside reconstruction and the return of displaced Lebanese once Israel withdraws from the occupied area and releases prisoners and detainees.

While Beirut is committed to facilitating the orderly and safe withdrawal of UNIFIL in implementation of resolution 2790 (2025), he emphasized that the transition must “avoid any security vacuum in southern Lebanon or its territorial waters”. Such a vacuum would not serve regional peace and security. He said that history and reality point to the necessity of maintaining an international force to guarantee and preserve the blue line, monitor and report on the resolution, help resolve the 13 disputed points, and support de-escalation while also urging increased support for the Lebanese army.