No Changes Made to Central African Republic Sanctions List, Chair of Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 2745 (2024) Tells Security Council

The Security Council today heard a briefing by Amar Bendjama (Algeria), Chair of its Committee established pursuant to resolution 2745 (2024) concerning the Central African Republic, on the body’s activities.

“Over the past two years, the Committee remained focused on supporting Member States in implementing the sanctions measures established by the Council, maintaining transparency in its deliberations, and ensuring the consistent application of those measures,” he reported.

No changes were made to the sanctions list during the reporting period, he said. As of December 2025, the list comprises 14 individuals and one entity. While the Committee reviewed relevant information, no proposals for additions to or removals from the list were submitted for consideration. While the Committee explored opportunities for further engagement with national and regional stakeholders through field visits, circumstances did not permit arranging such visits, he said.

Similarly, due to scheduling constraints, the Committee was unable to receive briefings from the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict or progress updates from the Panel of Experts, he added.

The Committee’s 2025 schedule was impacted by a five-month delay in the appointment of the Chairs of subsidiary bodies, as well as the current hold on the nomination of the Panel of Experts, he reported. The Committee held two informal consultations, considering both the midterm and final reports of the Panel of Experts in June, and receiving an update from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in November. A further open briefing to Member States was held in August to discuss the Panel’s final report (document S/2025/835). The Committee issued two press releases and transmitted 17 communications to 10 Member States. However, one press release was not issued due to lack of consensus.

“The Committee will continue to work closely with the Panel of Experts, regional partners and all Member States to ensure the effective implementation of the sanctions regime”, he concluded.