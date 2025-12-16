Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Discusses Interim Report of Panel of Experts

On 11 November 2025, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on South Sudan briefed the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015), in connection with the Panel’s interim report submitted in pursuance of paragraph 18 of resolution 2781 (2025).

During the briefing, the Coordinator provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s report, noting inter alia the deteriorating political and security situation in South Sudan, including intensified clashes between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces and opposition forces, as well as the worsening humanitarian and economic crises.

Following the Coordinator’s presentation, members of the Committee asked questions and exchanged views regarding the findings and recommendations contained in the interim report.