Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2806 (2025), Security Council Extends Al-Shabaab Sanctions Regime, Panel of Experts

The Security Council today extended until 30 November 2026 its sanctions on weapons entering Somalia and its authorization for Member States to intercept vessels transporting them, while simultaneously renewing until 31 December 2026 the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Al-Shabaab sanctions regime.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2806 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2806(2025)) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member organ called on Member States to take reasonable steps to prevent the smuggling of weapons and ammunition into Somalia.

Welcoming a recent technical assessment of the Al-Shabaab arms embargo (document S/2025/673), members also stressed that deliveries of all weapons, ammunition and military equipment to Somalia may only be provided in coordination with, and with prior notification to, the Federal Government of Somalia, to allow for appropriate review and consideration.

They further decided that, prior to delivering any weapons, ammunition or military equipment to Somalia’s Federal Member States or to “licensed private security companies” operating in the country, the supplying Member State shall notify the Federal Government to allow for appropriate review and consideration.

While renewing the Council’s maritime interdiction regime, the Council also expressed its intention to “review and revise” the provisions of today’s resolution and take appropriate action regarding their extension or modification no later than 30 November 2026.

Several Council members took the floor following the adoption to raise specific points.

“The resolution we’ve adopted today mandates a strong package of measures to degrade Al-Shabaab,” said the representative of the United Kingdom, which serves as penholder on the file. In addition, it effectively supports the Government of Somalia in its fight against the serious threats posed by that terrorist faction.

“This resolution also sets out an appropriate pathway to changes in the arms embargo in the future, ensuring the regime can continue evolving to counter the threat from Al-Shabaab,” he said, welcoming the ongoing campaign against other terrorist groups in Somalia and expressing particular concern over recognized links between Al-Shabaab and the Houthi militia in Yemen. In that regard, he encouraged the Council’s 2713 and 2140 Sanctions Committees to cooperate closely in countering that interconnected threat.

The Russian Federation’s delegate urged the Council to continue paying close attention to Al-Shabaab’s activities. Underlining the need to focus specifically on that group, she cautioned against “counterproductive efforts” by some Council members to artificially expand the 2713 Sanctions Committee mandate to cover additional terrorist factions, which are already monitored by other committees. Such expansions and linking of mandates can lead to politicization, as well as excessive reporting, she warned.

Against that backdrop, she thanked the “A3” countries [Algeria, Sierra Leone and Somalia] for making significant improvements to today’s text and noted that, for its part, Moscow fought the inclusion of references to wording from previous resolutions on automatic exemptions for weapons deliveries to private security companies, welcoming that “this gap has finally been closed”.

China’s representative welcomed the unanimous adoption and voiced support for the countries of the Horn of Africa, which continue to combat the threats posed by Al-Shabaab. Member States must strictly adhere to the Council’s sanctions aimed at curbing the flow of weapons and ammunition, he stressed, underlining the need to fully respect Somalia’s sovereignty — especially on the lifting or easing of any sanctions. He joined other speakers in stressing that the 2713 Sanctions Committee should remain focused on Al-Shabaab, rather than on other armed groups in the region.

The representative of the United States said the measures outlined in today’s resolution are essential to maintain pressure on Al-Shabaab and other destabilizing actors in Somalia. However, her delegation remains concerned about the growing ties between Al-Shabaab and the Houthis in Yemen, including the use of Red Sea smuggling routes, and was disappointed that some Council members objected to the inclusion of references to such ties in today’s text.

“It is critical to address all forms of support to Al-Shabaab, including training and facilitation outside of Somalia,” she stressed, also voicing her country’s reservations to language in preambular paragraph 8 of the text and advocating instead for an end to “all forms of sexual violence”.