Security Council 1518 Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List

On 9 December 2025, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) removed the following entry from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

IQi.074 Name: 1: MUNIR 2: AL QUBAYSI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): منير القبيسي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1966 POB: Heet, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Munir Al-Kubaysi b) Muneer Al-Kubaisi c) Munir Awad d) Munir A Mamduh. Awad Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Syrian Arab Republic Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information: No link available

Press releases concerning changes to the Committee’s Sanctions List may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1518/press-releases.

The updated version of the Committee’s Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1518/materials.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List and is accessible at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.