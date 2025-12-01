Security Council Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 2653 (2022) Concerning Haiti Briefs Member States on Panel of Experts’ Final Report

On 12 November 2025, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti held a briefing to Member States during which the Panel of Experts briefed on its final report dated 25 September 2025 (S/2025/597).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s final report, as well as updates on significant developments that took place since the publication of the report. The Coordinator informed that since the Panel’s appointment in November 2024, the Panel was able to visit Haiti on four occasions, including Port-au-Prince, Cap Haitien, Ouanaminthe, Jacmel and Les Cayes, as well as several other countries in the region. The Coordinator further noted that the reporting period was marked by deteriorating security and significant expansion of gang-controlled territory in Port-au-Prince, as well as in the Centre and Artibonite departments, and expressed concern about the inflow of illicit arms and ammunition into Haiti.

The Permanent Representative of Haiti and several Member States shared their views on the final report of the Panel of Experts and conveyed information on their efforts to implement the measures set out in the relevant Council resolutions concerning the sanctions regime in Haiti, including resolutions 2653 (2022), 2699 (2023), 2700 (2023), 2752 (2024) and 2794 (2025).